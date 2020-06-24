New Hire To Expand Savills Retail Services Offering In Detroit

Savills, a leader in commercial real estate advisory, formally announced the addition of Drew Chorney as managing director of retail services, to help grow Savills retail offering in Detroit.

“Retail transactions represent more than 30% of all commercial real estate deals in Detroit,” said Executive Managing Director Greg Bockart. “Now more than ever, clients in all sectors are looking for a partner to help navigate the complexities of a commercial real estate market that’s been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and we are eager to tap into Drew’s extensive expertise in retail and other areas.”

With 16 years of experience in commercial real estate, Chorney has completed transactions with over household names such as Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H).

“We’re excited to welcome Drew to the team in Detroit as Savills continues to grow its retail practice with market-leading expertise,” said Vice Chairman and Midwest Region Lead Joe Learner. “His in-depth industry experience will enhance the firm’s ability to provide clients with timely and comprehensive service as the market begins to recover and new opportunities arise.”

Photo by Public Domain Pictures from Pexels.