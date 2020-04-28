dxFeed Launches SEC Rule 6c-11 Compliance Solution for ETF Issuers

dxFeed, a leading market data provider, launches a comprehensive solution for funds to comply with the latest regulatory changes introduced by SEC for Exchange Traded Funds (rule 6c-11).

New York, USA, April 27, 2020 – In response to the regulatory changes introduced by the SEC for Exchange Traded Funds (Rule 6c-11, or the Final Rule) dxFeed, a leading provider of data solutions for the global financial industry and a subsidiary of Devexperts, is launching a comprehensive compliance solution for ETF issuers.

dxFeed SEC Rule 6c-11 Compliance Solution calculates the median bid-ask spread during the last 30 calendar days as instructed by the Final Rule, and updates them in the widgets embedded into the ETF providers’ websites. It also performs automated delivery, storage, analysis, and visualization of median bid-ask spreads for each ETF on the US market.

Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed said: “We are offering an elegant solution for the ETF industry to stay compliant with the SEC directive 6с-11 that went into effect on December 23 rd , 2019. Although this is a long-awaited rule that will bring more clarity and competitiveness into the market, it also introduces a set of technical requirements like maintaining the calculation of market-wide ETF analytics and disclosing the median bid-ask spread information for each issued ETF. dxFeed now offers a set of services that address the technical complexity of implementation of the SEC Rule 6c-11 compliance solution out-of-the-box, eliminating the need for in-house solutions and allowing ETF industry players to save time and money while staying fully compliant.”

The solution can be provided as a managed service with zero client footprint, deployed in the cloud, or deployed on the customer’s premises.

For more information visit https://www.dxfeed.com/sec-rule-6c-11-solution-for-etf-vendors/

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a subsidiary of Devexperts, with the primary focus of delivering financial markets information and services to buy-side and sell-side institutions of the global financial industry, specifically to traders, data analysts, quants and portfolio managers. dxFeed today serves over 6 million end-users globally through direct and B2B2C relationships, streaming financial information for more than 1.7 million instruments (equities, futures, options, indices, FX, derivatives and cryptocurrencies), from a variety of exchanges in North America, Europe and around the world.

