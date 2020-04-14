Stock Trading App TradeUP Offers Portfolio Diversification With Hong Kong Stock Feature

U.S. stocks careened lower, with three major indices posting their third weekly declines in the last four on April 3rd, CNBC reported. As coronavirus fears continue to roil markets, diversification of investment portfolios has once again become a hot topic among many investors.

TradeUP, with its recent addition of Hong Kong stock trading, provides users with the opportunity to expand into international markets. With TradeUP’s all-in-one account, users are able to invest in US and Hong Kong stocks all from one place with no hidden costs or minimum deposits.

Hong Kong has long been one of Asia’s top financial centers due to a strong root in finance and commerce. What gives Hong Kong a unique advantage against other regional financial centers, including Singapore and Tokyo, is its geographical proximity to Mainland China. According to data provided by HKEX, China-related stocks accounted for more than 30% of the Hong Kong market capitalization at the end of March 2020. Given the market’s exposure to global capitals, Hong Kong remains a principle fundraising center for Mainland companies. With the success of Alibaba’s secondary listing in Hong Kong last November, more overseas-listed Chinese companies may seek to tap into their home markets, which may further contribute to Hong Kong’s vibrant equity market.

The Chinese dimensions of the Hong Kong equity market, as some may suggest, can be an advantage in attracting even higher levels of global investment. Moreover, China’s rapid economic growth will offer Hong Kong opportunities to advance its equity market in terms of depth and sophistication, which may in turn help broaden the investor base of Hong Kong.

Ryan Song, director of TradeUP, said “TradeUP offers U.S. investors a channel to gain exposure to Asia and balance their reliance on U.S. equity markets. At TradeUP, users get access to a wide range of tools and features free of charge. By making constant technological innovations, we aim to break down barriers to cross-border investments, giving investors greater ability and ease to trade around the world.”

Despite the Hong Kong equity market’s attractive features, Song also noted that the Hang Seng Index has been fluctuating over the past few weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the Hang Seng Index finished the first quarter of 2020 with a 16.3% loss, its largest quarterly decline since the third quarter of 2015.

Commissions Disclosure

Zero-fee or commission-free trading means $0 commission trading on self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs online. A $0.65 per contract fee applies to options trades. TradeUP also charges commission on Hong Kong stock trading. For more information, see our full pricing details: https://www.itradeup.com/pricing/commissions-us.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/. Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.