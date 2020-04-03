From Local To International, Commission-Free Trading Platform TradeUP Rolls Out Hong Kong Stock Trading

TradeUP user growth continues to boom as the stock trading platform unveiled its latest offering of Hong Kong stock trading – an opportunity that lets users explore one of the top financial centers in Asia.

Launched in January 2020, TradeUP offers zero-commission online trading for U.S. stocks and ETFs. With the addition of Hong Kong stock trading, TradeUP further expands its product offering to give the platform international appeal.

Hong Kong stock trading may seem unfamiliar to many U.S. investors due to limited availability and accessibility offered by local trading platforms in the U.S. While other rising competitors such as Sydney, Bangkok, and Dubai are seeking to bolster their economic standing, Hong Kong continues to take a prominent place in the list of international financial centers with its centuries-long heritage of commercial and financial services.

Starting out as a far eastern trade entrepot in the nineteenth century, Hong Kong quickly rose to become a major international financial center later due to factors such as an influx of foreign banks and an increasing sophistication of financial services and exchange markets over the subsequent decades. Hong Kong is now often characterized as a connecting point between the West and Asia, which makes it a preferred choice for the Asian-Pacific headquarters of multinational companies. It is also noted by many that one distinctive feature that gives Hong Kong a notable competitive advantage over its competitors is its proximity to Mainland China and its larger, more robust market.

With a well-developed financial infrastructure, a world-class supervisory framework and a convenient location, Hong Kong remains highly attractive as a top IPO destination for both Chinese and international companies. Statistics provided by HKEX underline that Hong Kong once again topped the global IPO market in 2019 – the seventh time in 11 years—with total IPO funds reaching HK$314.2 billion. Hong Kong’s new listing regime, which continues to invite more listings of pre-revenue biotech and new economy companies, will inject new investment options and market opportunities, according to a KPMG report.

“TradeUP’s users now are able to diversify their investment portfolio internationally. This may help them reduce risks since different stock markets may not move in concert with one another, ” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP. “With TradeUP’s all-in-one account, we hope to build a one-stop trading platform where investors can easily access two of the world’s largest and most liquid markets at once.”

Commissions Disclosure

Zero-fee or commission-free trading means $0 commission trading on self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs online. A $0.65 per contract fee applies to options trades. TradeUP also charges commission on Hong Kong stock trading. For more information, see our full pricing details: https://www.itradeup.com/pricing/commissions-us.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/. Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.