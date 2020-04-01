Zero-fee Trading Platform TradeUP Puts Technology First With A Focus On Stability

Growing concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus derailing the global economy have triggered extreme volatility in the U.S. stock market in the past few weeks. According to CNBC, the Dow was up more than 20% in the three-day rally since Monday’s close on March 23rd before falling sharply on Friday the 27th.

Stock market volatility, on one hand, means investors need to be more cautious during periods of uncertainty, on the other hand, it also creates a testing environment for trading platforms where their capabilities to cope with heavy volumes and traffic loads are assessed. System outage caused by technical problems, along with institutions’ inability to take corrective actions in a timely fashion will not only undermine businesses’ own credibility, but may raise public concern about operational efficiency and reliability of online trading as a whole.

“Trading involves real money. The speed, reliability, and safety of a trading platform determines the quality of its financial services,” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP, a newly launched platform that offers commission-free online trading for U.S. stocks and more.

Since the American financial service industry relies heavily on technology to process and execute financial transactions, many service providers show commitment to technological innovation by boosting investments on R&D made to address infrastructural requirements.

Presenting itself as a tech-savvy and well-resourced trading platform, TradeUP has been investing substantially to constantly strengthen and upgrade its technology infrastructure. The platform implements new capabilities in a two-week release cycle and has already performed 12 updates since its launch in January.

“With each update, we may work on over 20 tasks, refining important aspects of the trading experience from login to order placement. We try to further improve our operational resilience and stability by iteratively running tests on our application architecture. Moreover, we also prepare contingency plans for unexpected circumstances aimed at ensuring rapid recovery from any business or trade interruptions.” Song added.

Many members of TradeUP’s management team come from a technical background and personally track progress on the programming project. In addition to an ability to cope with a high workload, TradeUP’s system, which is designed for easy modification, gives agility to the platform and allows it to adapt to technical challenges more efficiently.

“With stability and reliability comes trust. As the zero-commission model has changed the investing landscape drastically, we now compete not on prices, but rather through high-quality services. Investors need a trading platform that is consistently performing up to the standard that would provide them with full access to market opportunities. It all comes down to how much you invest in technology,” said Song.

