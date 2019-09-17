Traders4ACause To Host 6th Annual Charity Conference & Golf Tournament October 11-13 In Las Vegas

For Immediate Release

Zach Schellhaas, Executive Director

Email: zach@traders4acause.org

TRADERS4ACAUSE TO HOST 6TH ANNUAL CHARITY CONFERENCE & GOLF TOURNAMENT OCTOBER 11-13, 2019 IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA.

Speakers and participants include CNBC Analysts Jon & Pete Najarian, Author and Trading Coach Dr. Brett Steenbarger, Podcaster and Market Commentator Chris Irons, and Nasdaq Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

New York, NY (September 17, 2019)- Traders4ACause, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping hand-selected charities, hosts its 6th Annual Traders4ACause Charity Conference & Golf Tournament presented by CenterPoint Securities at The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas from Friday October 11th through Sunday October 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The conference was started as a way for traders to give back while also providing networking opportunities for individuals and small companies. Zach Schellhaas, Executive Director, remarked, “We’re thrilled that this year we plan to break the $1,000,000 level of total money donated by Traders4ACause since the organization was founded in 2014. What’s special about this conference is that traders not only leave with great strategies and ideas, but are provided access to many of the brightest minds in the industry, all while giving back to amazing organizations.”

The conference kicks off with a VIP Party for top sponsors and speakers at a private residence in Las Vegas. This party will feature special guests, which in previous years have included baseball legends Jason Giambi and Rod Carew, and professional poker player Erick Lindgren. The event continues with two days of educational training and industry related presentations at The Encore Resort at Wynn Las Vegas. The conference includes Traders4ACause TraderTalks and panel discussions from a multitude of speakers including CNBC Analysts Jon & Pete Najarian, as well as an intensive Trading Psychology session with Dr. Brett Steenbarger. Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino will serve as emcee during the weekend. A complete list of speakers can be found at: https://traders4acause.org/2019-event/

Proceeds from the event will benefit Traders4ACause selected charities including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Life You Can Save, Twin Cities Lyme Foundation, Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, and the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego, and Honor Flight.

Sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are still available.

Visit: traders4acause.org/2019-event/

CenterPoint Securities is the presenting sponsor for the event. Other current sponsors are the following: Investors Underground, Luckystrike Trading, Tim Grittani, Russell Valenti, Velocity Capital, Option Hotline, SMB Capital, Tom Kelly, Sang Lucci, Sterling Trading Tech, Clear St, Coda Markets, Voyager, Value Investors Edge, Hilltop Securities, ETC Clearing, Phil Goedeker, Chayo Mexican, EminiPlayer, Seven Points Capital, Benzinga, and Nasdaq.

Representatives from Traders4ACause, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Life You Can Save, other beneficiaries and various conference speakers and special guests are available for interviews upon request and availability.

About Traders4ACause:

Traders4ACause was founded with a goal: to captivate, motivate, and inspire traders and investors to succeed - while striving to promote a culture of philanthropy and altruism; empowering them to make a difference in the world by donating to worthy causes. They encourage people who achieve success to give back in the community and make a positive impact in the world. 100% of net proceeds donated from various events, conferences and other activities go directly to selected charities.

Traders4ACause is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information visit website: www.https://traders4acause.org/traders4acause.org or follow on Facebook: (Traders4ACause) or Twitter (@Traders4ACause). Interact with the event using #T4AC19

About CenterPoint Securities:

CenterPoint Securities is a market access broker catering to active, sophisticated traders and those striving to be full time traders.

Since inception, the principals of CenterPoint have applied first-hand experience to create the ideal brokerage firm for full-time traders. Their products and services give traders an actual edge: Locates, Routes, Rates, and Service.

To learn more visit: www.centerpointsecurities.com