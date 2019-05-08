OTCQX Resource Company Live Investor Conference & Webinar May 9th

Metals & Mining and Energy Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTCQX Resources Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining and energy companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first live

webcast at 9:30 AM ET, on Thursday, May 9th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

May 9th Agenda:

"We are pleased to highlight our issuers representing the breadth of the resources, oil and gas, shale, uranium, and metals industry," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group Paltrowitz. "Virtual Investor Conferences provides these companies with the opportunity to communicate their stories more efficiently to the global investment universe."

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com