Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market Statistics Show 5.50% CAGR With Net Revenue Of US$ 1,107.1 Mn in 2026

Piezoelectric proportional valve is a pressure valve that provides reliable and accurate gas and liquid flow. Piezoelectric proportional valve is lightweight, small, durable, and energy saving. It is used as an alternative to conventional solenoid valve as they provide more benefits than the conventional valve in various application. 0-2.0 bar, 0-5.0 bar, 0-8.0 bar, and 0-10.0 bar are the most commonly used piezoelectric proportional valves.

The global piezoelectric proportional valve market was valued over US$ 7,550 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 34%. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global piezoelectric proportional valve market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint.

Low power consumption, high switching speed, low weight, and high product life properties of the valve is expected to drive the piezoelectric proportional valve market. Growing demand for the piezoelectric proportional valve in automobile, medical, laboratory automation, and biotechnology automation is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of the piezoelectric proportional valve is expected to restrain the market growth.

The global piezoelectric proportional valve market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type segmentation, the 0-2.0 segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to its growing applications in healthcare, bio-technology, and automotive and industrial sector, etc. 0–2.0 bar type valves are designed to enable enhanced flow control, especially for inert gases.

Among all the application segments, industrial segment accounted for highest revenue contribution to the global piezoelectric proportional valve market, owing to factors such as increasing adoption of piezoelectric valves in in laser cutting application where the gas pressure needs to be adjusted in accordance with the material being cut and its relative thickness.

On the basis of regional regimentation, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to register highest growth rate owing to rising demand form pharmaceutical and medical industries in the region.

North America is expected to account second largest revenue share in the global piezoelectric proportional valve market. Use of piezoelectric proportional valves in controlling flow of liquids during dialysis for treatment of kidney disorders, and in control of various surgical tools during surgeries are major factors driving growth of the North America piezoelectric proportional valves market.

The major market players profiled in the piezoelectric proportional valve market are Hoerbiger, Festo AG & corp., DTI Motors, Duplomatic MS S.p.A. P.Iva, Parker Hannifin corp., and Emerson Electric Corp.