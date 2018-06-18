Credibly Continues Its Investment In Executive Leadership With Hiring Of Margi Fox As Vice President of People And Naren Nayak As Treasurer

Troy, MI – Jun. 18, 2018 - Credibly, a Leading FinTech SMB lending platform, announced two executive hires: Margi Fox has joined as Vice President of People and Naren Nayak has joined as Treasurer. The two were hired to help develop the people, systems, and processes necessary to accelerate and sustain the company’s growth.

Ms. Fox has extensive experience as an executive at global companies across all areas of human resources. As Vice President of People, she will lead Credibly’s talent management and development processes and guide the company’s organizational strategy.

“Margi is another great addition to our leadership team”, said Ryan Rosett, Founder and Co-CEO. “Her experience driving business strategies and developing corporate cultures will help us foster the environment we need to differentiate Credibly into the next stage of leadership in the fintech SMB industry.”

Mr. Nayak is a seasoned Capital Markets and Securitization professional with over two decades of experience. As the Treasurer of Credibly, Mr. Nayak will be responsible for funding the company’s balance sheet, including negotiating and maintaining relationships with banks and other funding partners, creating competitive and compelling debt instruments, capital risk and liquidity management, and investor relations. “Naren’s proven track record of innovation in the financial space will be an asset to Credibly” said Michael Seneski, Chief Financial Officer. “His talent, experience, and creativity make him a great addition to our leadership team.”

About Margi Fox

Margi Fox joins Credibly as a strategic and dynamic Human Resources professional with over 20 years of experience. Throughout her career she has leveraged her knowledge of change management, process improvement, project leadership, and mergers/acquisitions to facilitate management, process improvement, project leadership, and mergers/acquisitions to facilitate growth. Before joining Credibly, Fox was Vice President of Human Resources, US and Brazil at Hella. Prior to her experience at Hella, she was Director, Talent Management and Organization Development at Owens-Illinois, and Director, Global Talent Development and Regional Human Resources at Libbey Glass. Prior to that, she held several leadership positions through eight years at Amcor. Earlier in her career, Fox was leading Human Resources teams at Honda, Siemens Energy & Automation, and Ford Motor Company. Fox received a Master’s of Labor and Human Resources as well as a B.A. in Psychology from The Ohio State University. She is also a certified Lominger Leadership Architect, certified AchieveGlobal Facilitator, and a registered ISO 9000 Lead auditor.

About Naren Nayak

Naren Nayak joins Credibly with over 25 years of experience developing creative financing solutions for a wide range of asset classes from unsecured consumer loans, mortgages, student loans, power plants & natural gas pipelines to several other esoteric classes. Prior to Credibly, Naren served as the Head of Capital Markets for a fintech online consumer lender, and before that he was pricing and securitizing agency mortgages for Freddie Mac. Prior to Freddie Mac, he was on both Morgan Stanley’s and Barclays’ Securitized Products desks originating and structuring transactions in the Asset-backed Securities markets. Earlier in his career, Naren also led the team that structured securitization transactions for the student lender, Sallie Mae. Naren received an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business, Charlottesville, VA and holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, India.

About Credibly

Credibly is a Data Science-driven FinTech lending platform which improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital to SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options, while offering its partners access to its robust data science capabilities.

Founded in 2010, Credibly has funded more than $700MM to over 16,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. In 2017 Credibly was successful in acquiring the servicing rights to another alternative lender’s $250MM portfolio. Credibly was selected because of its proven approach to measuring and managing risk. Credibly headquarters are in Troy, Michigan, with offices in New York and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.credibly.com

