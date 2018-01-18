BitBox Announces Detroit Blockchain Week To Foster Community And Educate Public

DETROIT, January 18, 2018 - BitBox, a new blockchain educational bootcamp and online course, announced today the inaugural Detroit Blockchain Week. The event is a holistic introduction to the constantly evolving blockchain world aimed at cultivating the next generation of crypto entrepreneurs, educators, and advocates.

The week is composed of different events around the coolest companies in Detroit’s budding tech scene, covering crypto trading, crypto startups, the history of blockchain, and more.

Event Schedule

Crypto Trading: Principles and Predictions - Jan 22nd, 6 - 8pm

Location: Benzinga, 1 Campus Martius, Suite 200, Detroit, MI 48226

Link

CryptoStartups: The New Frontier - Jan 23rd, 6 - 8pm

Location: Grand Circus Detroit, 1570 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

Link

CoinDay Detroit: 1-Day Bitcoin Foundation Course - Jan 25th, 9am - 5pm

Location: TBA

Link

BitCamp Detroit: 3-Day Intensive Blockchain Fundamentals Camp - Jan 30th - Feb 1st

Location: TBA

Link

“We’re excited to be doing our part to build a first class blockchain community here in Detroit. I work to get people to understand bitcoin, blockchain, and cryptocurrency as a rights movement, not simply as an investment opportunity or technology,” Kinnard Hockenhull, founder of Bitbox, exclaimed, “I can’t think of a better place to voice that message than Detroit.”

Detroit Blockchain Week brings together the top names in cryptos and blockchain from the Metro-Detroit area for engaging panel discussions, including Rob Konsdorf, Co-founder at Agoric Systems, David Bleznak, CEO at Totle, and Joel Elconin, host of Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep morning show.

Partners of Detroit Blockchain Week include online financial media company Benzinga, development workshop/bootcamp provider Grand Circus Detroit, Detroit Venture Partners, and community group Detroit Blockchainers.

Individuals interested in bitcoin, crypto trading, programming, and business are highly encouraged to attend.

Learn more and register for the events here.

Media Information

Adam Zientarski

adam@inbitbox.com (for media email inquiries please put “MEDIA” at the beginning of the subject line)

About Detroit Blockchain Week

Detroit Blockchain Week formed out of a desire to establish a formal blockchain business community in the City of Detroit. Blockchain will be the technology that powers the next generation of startups and Detroit Blockchain Week aims to be a piece in cultivating that business community. The event is culmination of various social and educational events based around cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and the businesses that blockchain powers.

About BitBox

BitBox is a provider of educational blockchain camps and online courses. BitBox’s camps establishes in students an understanding of the history of contracts, securities, accounting, and blockchain. The camp then builds on this fundamental knowledge to empower students to develop their own blockchain-based applications, a community to continue to hone their skills, and the confidence to educate their peers about the enormous benefits of the growing blockchain economy. At the end of the program and after the completion of a number of assessments, students receive a certification showing their understanding of blockchain fundamentals. Learn more at inbitbox.com.