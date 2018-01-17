JStock Introduces Dollar-Based Investing, Enabling Real-World Investing In U.S. Equities

MALASIA, January 16, 2018 – JStock Android app and Desktop app that makes it easy to track your stock investments, is now offering U.S. listed securities on their platforms.

JStock users can now buy U.S. stocks, ETFs and ADRs with low transaction fees of only $0.99 per fractional share or as little as $2.99 for whole shares, through a new partnership with DriveWealth, LLC, a leading digital mobile broker-dealer for retail investors. JStock decided to partner with DriveWealth to provide members with the unique ability to purchase fractional shares of a company’s stock.

DriveWealth, a B2B2C U.S. broker-dealer, partnering with innovative companies around the world to offer international investors unprecedented access to the U.S. equities market.

The collaboration means members can start to invest in the companies they love with limited funds, before they have the financial resources to buy and sell whole shares. Dollar-based investing on the JStock app makes investing both accessible and affordable for global user, especially in the Asian market.

The ability to invest real money adds to JStock’s extensive features which already include in depth portfolio analysis. Users can create unlimited watchlists and portfolios, which supports 28 world stock markets. It provides portfolio management, dividend management, news, 10 years history charts, technical analysis, stock alerts & world indices. Through it's save to cloud feature, JStock Android app integrates seamless with JStock Desktop app.

In JStock Android app, users can setup home widgets for watchlist, world indices and buy portfolio. Annualized yield is presented via performance chart. It also provides portfolio summary chart & dividend chart.

For US stock market, realtime price streaming is supported. Extra information are available for US companies, including financial ratios, financial statements, analysis based on health and income, dividend history and peer comparison.

About JStock

JStock makes it easy to track your stock investment. It provides well organized stock market information, to help you decide your best investment strategy. It provides US live trading through collaboration with DriveWealth.

Download JStock Android app: https://jstock.co

Download JStock Desktop app: https://jstock.org

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, LLC (https://drivewealth.com/), member of FINRA and SIPC, is a mobile executing and clearing broker-dealer for retail and institutional customers and provides a low cost, easy-to-use US equities investing platform to individuals worldwide. DriveWealth also partners with businesses around the world to offer its technology solutions as a service platform, which allows global financial institutions to give their clients access to US listed securities.

For additional press inquiries, please contact:

Diana Faddoul | 973.532.5000 | DFaddoul@DriveWealthl.com