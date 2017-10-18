Volante Technologies' VolPay Suite Of Payment Products Available On Microsoft Azure

Volante to offer VolPay on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform delivering ready access to payments capabilities while minimising hardware and software costs

NEW YORK, LONDON, DUBAI, MEXICO CITY, October 17, 2017 – Volante Technologies Inc., a global leader in the provision of software for the integration, processing and orchestration of payments and financial messages, today announced that the entire range of the VolPay Suite of payments processing products is now available on Microsoft Azure.

This gives financial institutions an added choice for their payments transformation projects. Cloud-based technologies continue to increase in popularity as banks and other financial institutions look to reduce IT costs, improve scalability and benefit from using on-demand products and services. By accessing VolPay on the cloud, users can avoid hosting on-premises, or in their data centers, and benefit from reduced software and hardware costs, and immediately take advantage of new functionality as it becomes available.

Used by a wide range of firms today, the VolPay Suite promises to dramatically accelerate all aspects of payments initiation, validation, enrichment, processing, and orchestration, and reduce the time, complexity and cost of payment transformation projects. Volante’s customers use VolPay in a number of business applications including VolPay Channel for bank on-boarding of corporate payments, VolPay Foundation for payments messaging integration, VolPay Hub for payments processing and orchestration, and VolPay Gateways for connecting to clearing houses.

Azure is an open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud computing platform and set of integrated services that developers and IT professionals use to build, deploy and manage applications through a global network of data centers. Financial institutions turn to Azure to digitally transform their businesses, capitalizing on the global scale, economic benefits and intelligent capabilities the platform and services provide, underscored by Microsoft’s investments in security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies, commented, “We like to stay ahead of our clients’ requirements, and investing in cloud-based technologies now ensures that we are in a perfect position to give banks and institutions the option of moving away from the traditional model of in-house deployments.”

Oddiraju continues, “Improving business agility is central to our belief and we already pride ourselves with dramatically accelerated payment transformation projects compared to other more traditional approaches. Cloud takes this to the next level of acceleration, cost savings, and convenience for firms in the payments business.”

Janet Lewis, vice president of Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft, said, “Technology is increasingly providing financial institutions with a competitive edge, and we are thrilled Volante is bringing the VolPay Suite to Microsoft Azure offering our mutual clients flexibility and choice. Having Volante Technologies on-board delivers significant advantages to clients who are looking to optimise the use of cloud technologies and benefit from a reduction in hardware and software costs.”

Media Contacts:

On behalf of Volante Technologies:

Tinne Teugels

Tel: +1 646 520 5548

Tinne@tinneteugels.com

Volante Technologies:

Peter McKenna, Global Marketing Director

Tel: +44 (0)7710 497 515

pr@volantetech.com

About Volante

Founded in 2001, Volante Technologies is a global leader in the provision of software for the integration, processing, and orchestration of payments and financial messages within financial institutions and corporate enterprises. Volante is dedicated to helping firms increase their business agility so that they can focus on thriving and being competitive in their marketplace. Product features such as configuration rather than coding, automated code and documentation generation and inbuilt test harnesses, promise significantly accelerated project completions.

Volante serves a growing client base of over 85 financial institutions and corporate enterprises operating in 27 countries around the world, including several of the largest global organizations. Many clients use Volante to assist with multiple product implementations ranging from message transformation and integration, through to the processing and orchestration of payments. Along with its products, Volante Designer and the VolPay Suite of payments processing products, Volante constantly maintains a growing library of hundreds of domestic and international financial industry standards plugins, transformations and processor modules.

Supported by offices in Jersey City, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Bogota, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, Volante’s solutions are employed by a global and diverse client base and is able to encapsulate a best practice approach into all its product lines.

For further information please visit: www.volantetech.com

