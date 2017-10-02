Invstr Introduces Micro-Investing, Enabling Real-World Investing From As Little as $1

Partnership With DriveWealth Enables Invstr Members to Own Fractions of

U.S. Stocks While Reducing the Overall Cost to Invest

LONDON, September XX, 2017 – Invstr, the leading social and investment game app, announces a major new product offering that enables members globally to invest as little as $1 in U.S. listed securities directly through the app.

Invstr members can now buy U.S. stocks, ETFs and ADRs with low transaction fees of only $0.99 per fractional share or as little as $2.99 for whole shares, through a new partnership with DriveWealth, LLC, a leading digital mobile broker-dealer for retail investors. Invstr decided to partner with DriveWealth to provide members with the unique ability to purchase fractional shares of a company’s stock. This new offering means members can start to invest in the companies they love with limited funds, before they have the financial resources to buy and sell whole shares. Fractional share trading on Invstr makes investing both accessible and affordable for many people for the first time.

The ability to invest real money adds to Invstr’s extensive features which help anyone learn about and practice investing in a safe and friendly setting. The app provides top quality financial news, a huge wealth of market data with live quotes for over 1,300 instruments, a social feed for members to share insight and opinions, technical charting tools, and fun investment and prediction games which also include real-time predictions from the Invstr community. This gamified experience allows investors to practice safely before investing with real money.

“I was a banker for 30 years before creating Invstr. I saw that the financial world was simply not accessible or understandable for the average person. With Invstr, we’re changing that,” said Kerim Derhalli, founder and CEO of Invstr. “We’re pleased to partner with DriveWealth now to enable anyone with a smartphone and $1 to become an investor.”

Robert Cortright, CEO of DriveWealth, stated "We are excited to partner with Invstr, as they too believe that in order to make sound financial decisions, investors must have access to quality financial information, education and the ability to share their ideas. Through our partnership, DriveWealth will provide ‘Invstrs’ the ability to execute on their decisions."

Derhalli founded Invstr after seeing first-hand the challenges in easily accessing financial information. He came to realize that unlike other industries, finance was being left behind by advances in technology, and there was an opportunity to apply social technology to financial markets. After spending 30 years in senior leadership positions at Deutsche Bank, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan, Derhalli set out to democratize access to finance by creating Invstr so that anyone, anywhere could learn how to invest.

###

About Invstr

Invstr is an award-winning micro-investing app which allows everyone to learn about the financial markets in a fun and safe way, and start investing as little as $1. Our mission is to make finance social by democratizing access to financial information and empowering people to take charge of their financial future. Invstr provides the education, resources and opportunity for everyone to become real investors.

Download the Invstr app and learn more at: https://invstr.com/

Disclaimer: Invstr is not an investment advisor or broker-dealer and the any information contain herein should not be considered a recommendation to buy or to sell securities nor an offer to buy or sell securities.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, LLC (https://drivewealth.com), member of FINRA and SIPC, is a U.S. registered broker-dealer that provides a low cost, easy-to-use US equities investing platform to individuals globally.

Disclaimer: This material should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction. We are not soliciting any action based on this material. To the extent that it includes references to securities, those references do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold such security Before acting on this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice.

Posted-In: Press Releases

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.