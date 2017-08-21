Stake Disrupting the Australian Investment Scene by offering Zero Commission on U.S. Equities

August 21, 2017: Sydney, Australia–Australian fintech start-up, Stake (www.stake.com.au), launched in April 2017 to provide Australians with a simple and affordable way to invest in U.S. listed equities. The platform was built after founder, Matthew Leibowitz saw that when it came to investing directly overseas, Australian investors were being short changed. Now the company is taking its already frictionless investing platform to the next level by offering zero commission trading -it’s now more compelling for investors to trade directly in the U.S.sharemarket than on their local sharemarket.

The platform initially launched with a $5.99USD per trade fee, now offering a significant drop to $0. How does Stakemake money? The company produces a profit from an FX fee(foreign transaction fee) of 0.7% when an investor chooses to move their money between AUD and USD accounts. Investing is now “made easier for Australians to have their money work hard from them anywhere in the world,” stated StakeCEO –Matthew Leibowitz.

Stake has implemented a plan that will help grow awareness of $0 brokerage while spreading word about the Australian start-up. In order to “unlock” zero commission trading, investors are being asked to share Stake (via email and social media) with friends and family. By giving a little, each investor gets a lot!

With Stake eliminating the barriers it took to invest overseas, Australians are now able to seamlessly extend their portfolios into the US market. Stakeis an ever-changing platform, keep a look out with what innovations will be implemented next!

About StakeStake(www.stake.com.au) is an ASIC regulated, digital investment shop that enables Australians to buy and sell US listed stocks and ETFs, more easily and affordably than ever before. We saw how straightforward it had become to buy practically anything online, with the one exception, financial products. Stakedoes this by giving investors an eCommerce interface to access great investment opportunities of the US sharemarket at lower costs, so they can get better returns.

