DriveWealth Partners with PayCommerce's Innovative Cross-Border Payments Network to Increase Efficiency and Expand Global Access to Investing in the U.S. Stock Market

Leading US equities investing platform is the first to leverage innovative cross-border payments platform to provide even greater global access to the US equities markets

August 08, 2017 Edison, NJ — PayCommerce, the leading enterprise cross-border payments network and banking consortium for payments disbursements and acceptance, today announced that DriveWealth has joined its network. This technology partnership breaks down funding barriers for both retail and institutional investors who want to significantly reduce funding and FX conversion costs of trading and investing in the US Equities markets.

Robert Cortright, CEO of DriveWealth, LLC, said “We are thrilled to partner with PayCommerce and have the ability to provide retail investors worldwide with a frictionless and cost-effective way to fund their accounts; especially in comparison to the traditional methods of moving funds.”

"Through this relationship, not only can we reduce costs and increase transparency, we can empower our partners who white label our platform globally. These capabilities enable us to facilitate the end-to-end process all under one platform," stated Cortright.

Max Narro, PayCommerce CEO, added, “We are pleased that DriveWealth has selected PayCommerce to deliver a trusted, secure and compliant cross-border payments platform for its international investors and institutional customers. It’s exciting to see the adoption of our model in the investing and wealth management space; as it certainly brings wide-ranging value to the financial services industry, truly expanding access to the global transfer of money in a more transparent and cost-effective manner. The exponential impact of our two technology firms in this space will be intriguing.”

Patricia Hines, Senior Celent Analyst, commented, “This relationship demonstrates the extensive applications for the PayCommerce model beyond just B2B payments and into the broader financial services and investing space including wealth management and equities investing globally.”

PayCommerce enterprise customers include seven of the top global banks, 11 of the top 50 U.S. banks, 14 Global Fortune 500® firms and eight U.S. Fortune 500® companies. Additionally, the PayCommerce platform has processed over US $400 billion, consisting of approximately 300 million transactions in the last 12 months.

The PayCommerce Network leverages its proprietary Federated Ledger to enable real-time, instant payments, and clearing and settlement integration for its banking consortium. The Federated Ledger is a hybrid, integrating both distributed and centralized ledgers, which enable faster payments across networks via its messaging platform. By leveraging its blockchain foundation, PayCommerce ensures security and transparency while accommodating business rules in a heterogeneous network environment.

The company’s global customer base benefits from significantly lower transaction costs, access to instant real-time payments, acceptance and FX rates and increased efficiency and transparency, as well as management of risk and regional compliance, all on a single platform.

About PayCommerce

PayCommerce is the leading open cross-border payments network that enables both disbursements and acceptance transactions through a single point of connectivity for its members. The PayCommerce Network consists of a banking consortium of 100+ banks in 80+ countries. Network members include: banks, financial institutions, global corporates and alternate channel providers. It is an open network where eligible institutions can join. PayCommerce also has a Premier SWIFT Service Bureau; only one of twelve worldwide. As an industry advocate for the democratization of payments, PayCommerce is a member of the Federal Reserve’s Faster Payments Task Force.

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, the company has offices across 4 continents with associates strategically placed around the globe to support customers. For more information on the company, please visit www.paycommerce.com.

About Drive Wealth

DriveWealth, LLC (www.drivewealth.com), member FINRA and SIPC, is a mobile executing and clearing broker-dealer for retail and institutional customers and provides a low cost, easy-to-use US equities investing platform to individuals worldwide. DriveWealth also partners with businesses around the world to offer its technology solutions as a Service platform, which allows global financial institutions to give their clients access to US listed securities.

