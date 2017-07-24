July 24, 2017: Chatham, NJ - DriveWealth, LLC (“DriveWealth”) is pleased to announce the newest addition to its Advisory Board, Donato J. Cuttone, Co-Vice Chairman and Senior Managing Director of Cuttone & Co., LLC. With Cuttone’s impressive experience and in-depth knowledge of the Equity and Options trade execution and operations space, we are confident he will be a valuable asset to the Advisory Board and the company. His longstanding professional relationship with DriveWealth and CEO, Robert Cortright, also makes Cuttone an excellent fit for this role.

Cuttone began his career in 1987 serving in all levels of the institutional agency broker‘s operations allowing him to obtain deep experience and an unparalleled understanding of the lifecycle of an equity transaction, equity market microstructure, and the various regulatory regimes that govern global markets. By 2005, he had become Senior Managing Director in charge of the firm’s trade operations and other critical back office functions. Under Cuttone’s leadership in infrastructure, organizational management, and technology, the company has successfully expanded its business lines beyond core execution services to help the firm’s clients adapt and navigate the changing equity and option landscape.

Cuttone’s additional industry endeavors include the development and launch in 2009 of AlgoPartners, LLC, a FINRA registered proprietary trading broker-dealer, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors of the New York Stock Exchange. He also serves as a Board Advisor for Ax Trading, an Institutional Block Electronic Trading Network (ETN), and provider of global auction trading technology.

Cortright stated, “Don's commitment and expertise will help DW continue to bring US listed securities to the largest consumers of global brands all around the world. Together with his help, we will grow our new age, digital execution and clearing firm.”

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, LLC (www.drivewealth.com), member FINRA and SIPC, is a mobile executing and clearing broker-dealer for retail and institutional customers and provides a low cost, easy-to-use US equities investing platform to individuals worldwide. DriveWealth also partners with businesses around the world to offer its technology solutions as a Service platform, which allows global financial institutions to give their clients access to US listed securities.

