12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 50.0% to $1.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $238.8 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 18.3% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 8.95% to $28.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 7.88% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares rose 7.33% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
Losers
- Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) stock decreased by 11.6% to $2.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $535.5 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock decreased by 11.62% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 9.91% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 6.98% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock fell 6.42% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares decreased by 6.38% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $198.8 million.
