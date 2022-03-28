 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 9:08am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 50.0% to $1.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $238.8 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 18.3% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 8.95% to $28.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 7.88% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares rose 7.33% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) stock decreased by 11.6% to $2.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $535.5 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock decreased by 11.62% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 9.91% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 6.98% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock fell 6.42% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares decreased by 6.38% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $198.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

