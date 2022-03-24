12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $1.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock rose 9.82% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock increased by 7.06% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares increased by 6.66% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock moved upwards by 6.56% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
Losers
- Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock decreased by 10.7% to $6.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares fell 5.82% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock decreased by 5.62% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock declined by 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock fell 4.25% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock fell 3.56% to $26.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
