12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 9:12am   Comments
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $1.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock rose 9.82% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock increased by 7.06% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares increased by 6.66% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock moved upwards by 6.56% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.

Losers

  • Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock decreased by 10.7% to $6.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares fell 5.82% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock decreased by 5.62% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock declined by 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock fell 4.25% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock fell 3.56% to $26.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

