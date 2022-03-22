 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 9:21am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock moved upwards by 18.5% to $1.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.9 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock rose 15.31% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares rose 14.6% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock moved upwards by 9.84% to $7.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.2 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares rose 9.41% to $113.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.6 billion.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock rose 7.86% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) stock fell 7.3% to $18.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $185.9 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock declined by 7.17% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.1 million.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares declined by 6.91% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock declined by 6.54% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock fell 5.18% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $135.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares fell 4.19% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

