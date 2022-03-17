12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares rose 31.0% to $1.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares increased by 26.71% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) stock rose 23.9% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.2 million.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock rose 15.96% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock rose 13.86% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares increased by 13.08% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares decreased by 10.5% to $0.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares declined by 9.91% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) shares declined by 8.64% to $15.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares decreased by 7.64% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock decreased by 7.06% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock fell 6.88% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
