12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:09am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares rose 31.0% to $1.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares increased by 26.71% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) stock rose 23.9% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.2 million.
  • INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock rose 15.96% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock rose 13.86% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares increased by 13.08% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  •  

Losers

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares decreased by 10.5% to $0.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares declined by 9.91% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) shares declined by 8.64% to $15.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares decreased by 7.64% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock decreased by 7.06% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock fell 6.88% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

