10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock rose 12.2% to $5.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock moved upwards by 11.46% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares moved upwards by 11.18% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.1 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares increased by 10.05% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
- Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) stock increased by 8.88% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares rose 7.45% to $11.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares declined by 10.8% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock fell 10.43% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock fell 10.24% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock declined by 9.33% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
