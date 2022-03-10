12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock increased by 13.7% to $3.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.6 million.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares moved upwards by 13.29% to $8.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.0 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock moved upwards by 11.83% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) shares moved upwards by 11.66% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock moved upwards by 10.81% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares increased by 10.76% to $40.76. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
Losers
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares declined by 20.2% to $0.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares fell 18.57% to $17.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares decreased by 16.67% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock declined by 16.32% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock fell 14.12% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares fell 12.87% to $34.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
