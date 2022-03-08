11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares increased by 69.9% to $6.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $200.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares increased by 37.14% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock increased by 15.18% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 million.
- Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares moved upwards by 9.34% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $15.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares decreased by 15.7% to $6.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) stock declined by 11.15% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.5 million.
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares decreased by 9.01% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares declined by 8.44% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.0 million.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock decreased by 4.32% to $21.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers