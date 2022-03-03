12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock rose 17.2% to $3.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $165.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $23.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares moved upwards by 7.57% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $779.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock increased by 6.11% to $14.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares moved upwards by 5.36% to $7.46. The company's market cap stands at $527.9 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
Losers
- Orion Group Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock decreased by 25.0% to $2.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares fell 8.61% to $15.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock decreased by 5.2% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares decreased by 4.31% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares declined by 3.84% to $27.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 billion.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock decreased by 3.76% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers