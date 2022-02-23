 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 8:15am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock increased by 29.9% to $2.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares rose 17.21% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock moved upwards by 14.19% to $15.45. The company's market cap stands at $212.2 million.
  • Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
  • Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares rose 12.61% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $969.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares increased by 11.18% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares rose 9.67% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.

 

Losers

  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares decreased by 72.4% to $13.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.8 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares declined by 19.15% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $681.2 million.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares declined by 10.56% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $367.6 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock fell 9.61% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock declined by 8.71% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) shares fell 7.53% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

