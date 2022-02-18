 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock increased by 22.4% to $116.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares moved upwards by 15.19% to $42.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares increased by 9.96% to $83.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares rose 7.12% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares moved upwards by 6.82% to $43.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock rose 6.4% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares declined by 6.2% to $21.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares decreased by 6.12% to $100.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) stock fell 6.06% to $52.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 5.2% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares decreased by 5.01% to $16.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock decreased by 4.76% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $282.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

