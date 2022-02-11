12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock increased by 28.2% to $4.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.2 million.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares moved upwards by 18.29% to $238.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock increased by 13.36% to $176.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares rose 12.41% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares rose 7.39% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $8.89. The company's market cap stands at $368.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares fell 34.8% to $3.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $191.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares declined by 19.7% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock fell 14.09% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shares fell 11.13% to $72.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock fell 7.44% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares declined by 6.22% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
