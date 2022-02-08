 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 8:15am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares moved upwards by 7.81% to $29.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares increased by 6.17% to $38.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 5.34% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock rose 3.98% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 3.84% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 11.7% to $1.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 6.1% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 5.44% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.8 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 4.53% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million.
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock decreased by 3.89% to $48.74. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 billion.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock declined by 3.53% to $28.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

