12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock increased by 10.3% to $3043.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 trillion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock increased by 10.24% to $3035.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 trillion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock rose 7.11% to $28.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Also check this: NextEra Energy and 2 other stocks bought by insiders
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares rose 6.0% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares increased by 5.03% to $14.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares rose 4.5% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $323.8 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock declined by 8.0% to $1.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock declined by 5.42% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.0 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares fell 3.39% to $108.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares declined by 3.19% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares fell 2.84% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

