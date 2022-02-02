12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $3.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $13.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock rose 5.21% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Also check this: NextEra Energy and 2 other stocks bought by insiders
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 4.82% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.3 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
-
Losers
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares fell 7.5% to $4.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares decreased by 4.66% to $10.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $800.2 million.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock fell 4.35% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.5 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 4.14% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.1 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares declined by 4.05% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares declined by 3.42% to $101.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers