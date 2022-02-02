 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 8:14am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $3.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $13.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock rose 5.21% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Also check this: NextEra Energy and 2 other stocks bought by insiders
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 4.82% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.3 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
Losers

  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares fell 7.5% to $4.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares decreased by 4.66% to $10.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $800.2 million.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock fell 4.35% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.5 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 4.14% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.1 million.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares declined by 4.05% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares declined by 3.42% to $101.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

