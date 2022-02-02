12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock rose 25.4% to $2.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares increased by 12.51% to $131.39. The company's market cap stands at $158.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares increased by 12.44% to $223.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 billion.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock rose 6.15% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $881.5 million.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $12.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $260.19. The company's market cap stands at $650.4 billion.
Losers
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock decreased by 17.3% to $145.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock declined by 12.05% to $49.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Block (NYSE:SQ) shares decreased by 6.44% to $119.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares fell 4.35% to $12.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock fell 3.16% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.7 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 3.13% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
