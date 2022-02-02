 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock rose 25.4% to $2.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares increased by 12.51% to $131.39. The company's market cap stands at $158.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares increased by 12.44% to $223.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 billion.
  • Also check this: NextEra Energy and 2 other stocks bought by insiders
  • Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock rose 6.15% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $881.5 million.
  • IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $12.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $260.19. The company's market cap stands at $650.4 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock decreased by 17.3% to $145.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock declined by 12.05% to $49.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Block (NYSE:SQ) shares decreased by 6.44% to $119.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 billion.
  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares fell 4.35% to $12.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock fell 3.16% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.7 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 3.13% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMD + DT)

Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Dynatrace Shares Drop Despite Q3 Beat; Margin Contracts
Recap: Dynatrace Q3 Earnings
Read How Analysts Reacted To AMD's Q4 Results
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why This Chipmaker Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com