 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares rose 14.9% to $64.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares moved upwards by 12.82% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Also check out these big insider trades here
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock rose 12.31% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock rose 11.98% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares increased by 11.02% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares rose 11.01% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.

Losers

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock decreased by 9.2% to $1.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares fell 8.63% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares fell 8.46% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares decreased by 7.78% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million.
  • CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares declined by 7.55% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares decreased by 5.55% to $63.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ARDS + ANPC)

18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
How Is The Market Feeling About Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
(ARDS) - Analyzing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc's Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com