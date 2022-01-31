12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares rose 14.9% to $64.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares moved upwards by 12.82% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock rose 12.31% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock rose 11.98% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares increased by 11.02% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares rose 11.01% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
Losers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock decreased by 9.2% to $1.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares fell 8.63% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares fell 8.46% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares decreased by 7.78% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million.
- CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares declined by 7.55% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares decreased by 5.55% to $63.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
