12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares increased by 16.8% to $3.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.5 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock increased by 11.01% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock increased by 8.29% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock moved upwards by 7.99% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares increased by 7.7% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $806.2 million.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock increased by 7.6% to $20.08. The company's market cap stands at $525.5 million.
Losers
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock decreased by 10.5% to $0.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock decreased by 8.49% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock fell 7.08% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) stock decreased by 6.25% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 million.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock declined by 5.55% to $26.41. The company's market cap stands at $852.5 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares declined by 5.39% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
