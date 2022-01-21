 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 8:22am   Comments


 

Gainers

  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock rose 13.0% to $0.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares increased by 9.11% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $214.0 million.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock increased by 7.32% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock increased by 6.14% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.0 million.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares moved upwards by 5.58% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares increased by 4.86% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
Losers

  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock declined by 11.8% to $1.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares decreased by 10.52% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares decreased by 9.1% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 8.46% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock decreased by 7.77% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares fell 7.62% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

