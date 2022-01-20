 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 8:07am   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares rose 8.3% to $93.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares moved upwards by 7.25% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares increased by 7.2% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
  • Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.8 million.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $40.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
Losers

  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock fell 4.4% to $4.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares declined by 2.23% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $358.3 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares fell 2.02% to $8.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

