10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 8:10am   Comments
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares rose 14.6% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 7.84% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock increased by 5.87% to $6.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 4.83% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock fell 6.2% to $0.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) stock fell 3.75% to $111.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 3.09% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.4 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock declined by 3.02% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.8 million.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares decreased by 2.16% to $203.0. The company's market cap stands at $280.5 billion.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares fell 2.04% to $44.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

