12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 8:06am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $3.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $886.9 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 5.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock increased by 4.62% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock increased by 3.91% to $17.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares rose 3.74% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares declined by 11.2% to $6.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares declined by 3.81% to $13.15. The company's market cap stands at $349.2 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 3.71% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock decreased by 3.52% to $150.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 3.17% to $27.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

