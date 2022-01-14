12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $3.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $886.9 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 5.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock increased by 4.62% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock increased by 3.91% to $17.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares rose 3.74% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.1 million.
Losers
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares declined by 11.2% to $6.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares declined by 3.81% to $13.15. The company's market cap stands at $349.2 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 3.71% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock decreased by 3.52% to $150.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 3.17% to $27.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
