12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares rose 19.8% to $8.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares moved upwards by 9.85% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock rose 7.89% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares increased by 6.92% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares increased by 6.84% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
Losers
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock decreased by 14.6% to $0.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) stock decreased by 12.12% to $33.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) stock decreased by 6.87% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $83.6 million.
- NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares fell 6.41% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares declined by 4.9% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $490.7 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock decreased by 4.55% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
