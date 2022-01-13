 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 8:22am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares rose 19.8% to $8.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares moved upwards by 9.85% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock rose 7.89% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares increased by 6.92% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares increased by 6.84% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
Losers

  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock decreased by 14.6% to $0.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) stock decreased by 12.12% to $33.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) stock decreased by 6.87% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $83.6 million.
  • NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares fell 6.41% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares declined by 4.9% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $490.7 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock decreased by 4.55% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

