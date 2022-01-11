 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares rose 35.3% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 9.84% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 9.52% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock moved upwards by 6.94% to $73.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock increased by 4.73% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares increased by 4.49% to $21.6. The company's market cap stands at $352.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 6.2% to $9.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares decreased by 5.7% to $43.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock declined by 5.64% to $32.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares decreased by 4.23% to $78.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 billion.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 4.02% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock declined by 2.88% to $27.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BBW + BIG)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On Big Lots Citing Lackluster Store Traffic
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price Index
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com