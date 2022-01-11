12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares rose 35.3% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 9.84% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 9.52% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock moved upwards by 6.94% to $73.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock increased by 4.73% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares increased by 4.49% to $21.6. The company's market cap stands at $352.6 million.
-
Losers
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 6.2% to $9.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares decreased by 5.7% to $43.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock declined by 5.64% to $32.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares decreased by 4.23% to $78.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 4.02% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock declined by 2.88% to $27.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers