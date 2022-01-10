 Skip to main content

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 8:31am   Comments
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • CI&T (NYSE:CINT) stock rose 7.7% to $12.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 3.52% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 3.3% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 11.2% to $14.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $379.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 7.51% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
  • IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock decreased by 5.02% to $13.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 4.71% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.1 million.
  • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock fell 4.51% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares fell 4.09% to $725.21. The company's market cap stands at $294.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

