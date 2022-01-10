12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares rose 26.6% to $20.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $674.6 million.
- Apria (NASDAQ:APR) shares increased by 24.56% to $37.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares rose 15.77% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares increased by 15.5% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares rose 13.46% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $819.6 million.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares increased by 13.41% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
Losers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock decreased by 8.2% to $0.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock fell 7.75% to $434.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 billion.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock declined by 7.7% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) shares declined by 6.81% to $50.55. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock declined by 6.73% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock fell 6.63% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
