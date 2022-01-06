10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 6.2% to $1.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.4 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares increased by 5.43% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares moved upwards by 4.04% to $10.28. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares moved upwards by 3.08% to $9.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 6.1% to $2.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 5.83% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares declined by 4.87% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 4.81% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 4.11% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares decreased by 3.49% to $30.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
