12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock increased by 58.1% to $3.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $111.0 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares moved upwards by 30.23% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock increased by 26.39% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.
  • Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $293.8 million.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock rose 9.3% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
Losers

  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock decreased by 26.7% to $0.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock decreased by 8.15% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares declined by 6.95% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock fell 6.9% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares declined by 5.93% to $8.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares decreased by 5.92% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

