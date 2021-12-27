12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares increased by 13.31% to $0.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) stock moved upwards by 6.12% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 billion.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock moved upwards by 2.95% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares moved upwards by 2.92% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.8 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 2.74% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.9 million.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 4.32% to $1.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $190.8 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock fell 3.27% to $20.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.9 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 2.94% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock fell 2.82% to $15.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares declined by 2.79% to $20.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 billion.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock fell 2.62% to $19.02. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 billion.
