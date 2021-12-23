12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 15.6% to $1.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $233.8 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares moved upwards by 7.34% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $38.66. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 billion.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock rose 4.04% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $214.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock rose 3.64% to $89.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares rose 3.26% to $10.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
Losers
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares fell 8.34% to $2.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares decreased by 7.14% to $68.49. The company's market cap stands at $106.3 billion.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock decreased by 3.55% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares fell 2.71% to $37.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock decreased by 2.03% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares declined by 1.87% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
