9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 7.17% to $10.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $11.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock increased by 4.8% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares increased by 4.57% to $12.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $857.3 million.
Losers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares declined by 2.89% to $1.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock fell 2.71% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock declined by 2.41% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 2.03% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.0 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock decreased by 1.84% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $296.2 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
