8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares rose 4.9% to $8.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $623.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares increased by 2.67% to $21.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $52.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares declined by 9.56% to $30.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares fell 6.69% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock declined by 6.61% to $13.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.6 million.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares fell 5.91% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.5 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares declined by 5.89% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion.
