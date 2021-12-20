 Skip to main content

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:08am   Comments
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares rose 4.9% to $8.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $623.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares increased by 2.67% to $21.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $52.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares declined by 9.56% to $30.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares fell 6.69% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock declined by 6.61% to $13.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.6 million.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares fell 5.91% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.5 million.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares declined by 5.89% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

