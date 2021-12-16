12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock rose 41.09% to $26.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.2 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock moved upwards by 14.47% to $58.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock increased by 13.09% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares increased by 11.46% to $5.54. The company's market cap stands at $717.3 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares increased by 10.47% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares rose 8.76% to $17.75. The company's market cap stands at $349.8 million.
Losers
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares fell 10.39% to $17.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.8 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock fell 6.21% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) shares declined by 6.12% to $7.98. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock declined by 5.06% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares declined by 5.04% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares fell 4.39% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $889.7 million.
