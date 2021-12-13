 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 8:20am   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock increased by 9.66% to $3.63 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock rose 5.89% to $14.19. The company's market cap stands at $297.5 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares rose 5.35% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock rose 4.84% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $306.9 million.
Losers

  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares declined by 19.23% to $8.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.2 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares fell 6.57% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 5.22% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares declined by 3.41% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares fell 2.55% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

