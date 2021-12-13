9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock increased by 9.66% to $3.63 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock rose 5.89% to $14.19. The company's market cap stands at $297.5 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares rose 5.35% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock rose 4.84% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $306.9 million.
Losers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares declined by 19.23% to $8.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.2 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares fell 6.57% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 5.22% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares declined by 3.41% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares fell 2.55% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
