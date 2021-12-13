12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 16.27% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock increased by 9.75% to $40.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 8.56% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock rose 6.52% to $17.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock rose 6.03% to $10.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 4.1% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.8 million.
Losers
- Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) stock declined by 12.64% to $4.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.2 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares fell 6.71% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares declined by 2.78% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares declined by 2.49% to $17.29. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares declined by 2.33% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares decreased by 2.2% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $674.1 million.
